Iran describes China as friend of difficult days

(MENAFN)Iranian Foreign Minister described China as �friend of difficult days� and stated that it is related to this friendship that �we thank and praise the stance of China during the oppressive sanctions.� Zarif remarked in the second round of discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and following the two chief diplomats officially inked the document for comprehensive collaboration amid Iran and China. Wang initiated a two-day tour of Iran at the head of a delegation. The Chinese foreign minister set discussions with President Hassan Rouhani and Ali Larijani, Iran�s special official for strategic relations with China. Zarif and Wang reached to discussions on joint relations in addition to regional and international issues.