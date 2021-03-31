3 livestock ships due in Aqaba port Wednesday � official

(MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN � Vessels loaded with livestock are scheduled to arrive early Wednesday to the port of Aqaba after they were delayed by the blockage of the Suez Canal, Aqaba's Company for Ports Operation and Management said. According to Khaled Maaytah, the general manager of the company, livestock is in good condition and there were no losses. 'The first two vessels loaded with 28,000 sheep will arrive at 12 midnight, the third vessel will be arriving at 2am with 15,500 sheep,' Maaytah told The Jordan Times. Maaytah indicated that the port is ready to receive the vessels and will do all the necessary tests and health measures as per regulations, 'the port is ready to receive the 43,500 sheep,' he added. 'There is a veterinary doctor ready to examine the sheep thoroughly. After the vessels undergo sterilisation and the Pratik test, one sheep will be sacrificed on site to check internally,' Maaytah explained. MENAFN31032021000028011005ID1101839145