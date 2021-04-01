Jordan- Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra)-- Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday their vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months.The shot also showed early signs of preventing disease in a small subset of study volunteers in South Africa, where a concerning new variant called B.1.351 is circulating.01/04/2021 22:48:41 MENAFN01042021000117011021ID1101848134