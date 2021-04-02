Kuwait- Thirty six feared dead in Taiwan train derailment

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 2 (KUNA) -- Some 36 passengers were reported as displaying "no vital signs" Friday after an express train carrying about 350 passengers derailed in a tunnel in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, the-Taipei-based Central News Agency reported.Those individuals exhibited signs of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, the Railway Police Bureau said, adding that 72 people are still trapped in the wreckage, according to the report. Another 61 passengers who sustained minor to severe injuries have been taken to five local hospitals, the bureau said.? The incident by the Taroko Express train occurred at 9:28 a.m. (0128 GMT), with its second and third cars derailing. Friday marked the first day of the four-day Tomb Sweeping Festival weekend in Taiwan. An emergency task force has been established to investigate the cause of the incident, the report added. (end) mk.sd MENAFN02042021000071011013ID1101850172