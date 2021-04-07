Quarantine exemption criteria for people receiving Covid-19 vaccine outside Qatar

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on their website that persons who received COVID-19 vaccine outside Qatar are exempted from the hotel quarantine provided they meet certain conditions. The criteria for exemption according to MoPH are: The vaccine received must be approved by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar, to include: Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Moderna vaccine AstraZeneca vaccine Johnson & Johnson vaccine A person must have completed the specified doses, such as a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and two doses of the other vaccines indicated above. A period of 14 days must have passed from the date of receiving the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the same period following the second dose of the other vaccines indicated above. A person must present an official certificate or a vaccination card containing the following information: The person's name as mentioned in his official documents. The date of receipt of doses depending on the type of vaccine. The name of the vaccine. The serial number of vaccine. The official logo or the official seal of the vaccination facility. The person's COVID-19 PCR test result must be negative, either by taking the test at one of Qatar's ports of entry or by submitting a certificate authenticating that the person is virus-free by taking the test at one of the vaccination centers accredited by the Ministry of Public Health abroad, provided that the certificate validity should not exceed 72 hours upon arrival. The Ehteraz health status will remain green for all persons who meet the above-mentioned criteria, and therefore will be exempted from hotel and home quarantine upon entering Qatar. If the specified period of (14) days has not passed, citizens and residents returning to Qatar will be subject to home quarantine for (7) days or until the remaining of the (14) days has passed, whichever is shorter. MENAFN07042021000063011010ID1101877687