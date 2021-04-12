Kuwait- US envoy for Yemen travels to Germany, Gulf - State Dept.

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 12 (KUNA) -- US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has arrived in Berlin for meetings on Monday with the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas "in conjunction with the visit of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths," the Department of State announced.The Department of State said in a statement that Lenderking will also meet with "representatives from the permanent members of the UN Security Council, Germany, Kuwait, Sweden and the EU to discuss the importance of reaching a lasting solution to the war in Yemen, including a resumption of political talks and an immediate end to the offensive in Marib." The group will also discuss "steps the international community can take to mitigate the suffering of the Yemeni people." The Special Envoy will then travel to the Gulf on April 14 for meetings with senior government officials in coordination with UN Special Envoy Griffiths, where his discussions will "maintain the focus on joint international efforts to promote a peace agreement and efforts to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Yemen." (end) si MENAFN12042021000071011013ID1101903434