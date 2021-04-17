Qatar- Sheikh Yusuf Al Qaradawi tests Covid-19 positive

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Sheikh Yusuf Al Qaradawi, founding Chairman of the World Federation of Muslim Scholars, has tested positive for Covid-19, his official Twitter account confirmed. Al Qaradawi's Twitter account announced in a tweet that 'His Eminence Sheikh Al Qaradawi is infected with coronavirus, and he is in good condition, praise be to God, and he is receiving proper care, he reassured his followers, and asked to pray for his recovery and wellness.MENAFN17042021000063011010ID1101933243