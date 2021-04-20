Israel tries to disrupt Vienna nuclear talks

(MENAFN)As Iran and world powers move toward planning to a new agreement to renew the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Israel feels more isolated on Iran as needing diplomatic tools to disrupt the Vienna nuclear talks. The Israeli officials tried everything in its hands to destroy the nuclear deal (JCPOA), even tried to ease the way for the US to �improve� it, but all the efforts were useless, causing more headaches for Benjamin Netanyahu. Axios reported that Israel thinks that the Vienna discussions will lead to a US rejoin to the JCPOA. Israeli military intelligence and senior officials in the Mossad briefed during an assembly of Israel's security cabinet that discussions in Vienna amid Iran and other world powers will lead to the US returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, the American news website quote Israeli officials as saying.