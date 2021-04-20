Qatar Airways Holidays launches new quarantine-free holiday packages

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) * Maldives, Istanbul and Tbilisi are the new quarantine-free holiday destinations for fully vaccinated Qatari citizens and residents * Qatar Airways Holidays' customers can now book their holiday packages and other travel services through the newly launched Arabic website Qatar Airways Holidays (QRH) has launched new quarantine-free holiday packages to the Maldives, Istanbul and Tbilisi. Qatari citizens and residents who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination can avail the vacation package followed by a quarantine-free return to Qatar. With more options available, fully vaccinated travellers can choose between a tranquil and luxurious escape in the Maldives, a culture-filled city break at the crossroads of Europe and Asia in Istanbul, or a Georgian gastronomic experience around Tbilisi's cobbled streets. Qatar Airways Holidays' customers can now book their holiday packages and other travel services through the newly launched Arabic website. This accessible platform was developed in response to increasing demand among Arabic speaking travellers, and reflects the unwavering commitment of the leisure division of Qatar Airways Group to offer a seamless travel experience. Visitors to qatarairwaysholidays.com can also book the sought-after ‘Summer in Greece' holiday package and benefit from up to 40 per cent off the normal price for vacations in Athens and Mykonos. The Holiday offer starts at QAR 4,380 per person, for three nights and includes flights, daily breakfast, transfers and local assistance for sightseeing and excursions. The offer is for travel between 14 May and 30 September 2021. Qatar Airways Holidays' three-night all-inclusive package to the Maldives with the option to choose between two luxury hotels - Diamonds Thudufushi and Sandies Bathala with prices starting from QAR 5,766, which includes return seaplane transfer to the resorts. Holiday packages to Istanbul start at QAR 2,420 and in Tbilisi at QAR 3,340, for a four-night stay and including flights. More information can be had from qatarairwaysholidays.com/qa-en/offers/quarantine-free-holidays . Last updated: April 20 2021 05:38 PMMENAFN20042021000067011011ID1101950426