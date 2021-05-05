Qatar- HMC recognises role of midwives in healthcare

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has joined the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) and the world in marking International Day of the Midwife, celebrated annually on May 5. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that midwives are central to providing quality care to mothers and newborns during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Increasing women's access to quality midwifery has become a focus of global efforts to realise the right of every woman to the best possible health care during pregnancy and childbirth. The WHO further states that midwives are the trusted companions of women throughout their pregnancy, birth, and the period following childbirth. They play a vital role to assist women to achieve healthy pregnancies and make pregnancy a positive experience. Safe and effective midwifery care can avert 83% of all maternal deaths, stillbirths, and newborn deaths. Mariam Al Mutawa, Acting Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at HMC, Nursing Lead for the COVID-19 Tactical Command Group and Executive Director of Nursing at Rumailah Hospital, said that the HMC's maternal health services provided excellent support across various hospitals that cared for mothers with COVID-19 and their newborns. 'Our midwifery services are so important, especially during such challenging times as this pandemic. We have cared for women who were COVID-19 positive and gave birth, as well as new mothers and their newborn babies who needed to be in quarantine facilities. At the heart of our efforts is the safety and wellbeing of mother and baby and this is what each of our midwives is dedicated to, added Al Mutawa. HMC has been committed to developing its midwifery practice and education over the past few years with the expansion of Clinical Midwife Specialists, Midwife-Led Clinics, Childbirth classes, Community Postnatal Home Care and Midwifery Education. Haila Swaid Salim, Executive Director of Nursing at the Women's Wellness and Research Center, said that due to the infection control measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, face-to-face clinics have to be reduced, but the teams have found alternative ways to stay connected with the women in their care. 'The COVID-19 restrictions meant that ante-natal classes could no longer be offered in the hospitals, but our resourceful teams have adapted to ensure continuity of care across all our maternity facilities." MENAFN05052021000063011010ID1102032167