5th round of Lebanon-Israel demarcation negotiations end

(MENAFN) The official Lebanese News Agency stated that on Tuesday, May. 4 the fifth round of talks between Lebanon and Israel on their maritime frontier demarcation ended. "The round of negotiations lasted for five hours, under the auspices of the United Nations and with American mediation, in complete secrecy far from the media," stated the agency. The Lebanese side "insisted on its right to its maritime borders and to every water point, in accordance with the internationally recognized maritime law," it further said. The negotiations were conducted at the headquarters of the UN Interim Force (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanese Naqoura region.