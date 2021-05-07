Palestinian FM calls for pressuring Zionists on parliamentary election

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 7 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki called on the international community Friday to pressure the Zionist regime to allow Palestinians conduct their parliamentary elections.Al-Malki stressed, in a press conference with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, the importance of the occupied Jerusalem city and the dangers facing the city, including the attempt to divide it "spatially and religiously," accusing the Zionist regime of interfering to change the character, texture and civilization of the city.The Palestinian minister indicated that he had agreed with his Turkish counterpart to work within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to move to protect Jerusalem.Al-Maliki stated "Turkey is at the forefront of countries that support Palestine through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with its various projects." For his part, Cavusoglu called on the Zionist regime to backtrack on the steps aimed at establishing illegal settlements in East Jerusalem.The Turkish minister affirmed his country's readiness to provide all forms of support for "holding Palestinian elections according to international standards." (end) rs.mb MENAFN07052021000071011013ID1102047463