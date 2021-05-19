Two more private health facilities approved for Covid-19 PCR test

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has added two more private health facilities to do PCR test for the novel coronavirus, taking the total centres approved in the country to 70. The price for Coronavirus (Covid-19) examination in private health facilities is fixed at a flat rate of QR300. 1 - Al Emadi Hospital 2 - Turkish Hospital 3 - Doha Clinic Hospital 4 - Al Ahli Hospital 5 - Queen Hospital 6 - Dr. Moopen's Aster Hospital 7 - Magribi Center for Eye, ENT & Dental 8 - Elite Medical Center 9 - West Bay Medicare 10 - Syrian American Medical Center 11 - Future Medical Centre 12 - Dr. Khaled Al Sheikh Ali's Medical Center 13 - Al Jufairi Diagnosis and Treatment 14 - Al Ahmadani Medical Center 15 - Imara Health Care 16 - KIMS Qatar Medical Center 17 - Allevia Medical Center 18 - Aster Medical Center Plus - Almuntazah 19 - Al Jameel Medical Center 20 - Atlas Medical Center 21 - Al Tahrir Medical Center 22 - Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center Doha 23 - Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center 24 - New Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center 25 -Aster Medical Center - Al Khor 26 - Al Kayyali Medical Center 27 - Abeer Medical Center 28 - Al Esraa Polyclinic 29 - Value Medical Complex 30 - Asian Medical Center W.LL 31 - Dr. Maher Abbas Polyclinic 32 - Sidra Medicine 33 - Al Mansoor Polyclinic 34 - Nova Health Care 35 - Al Sutan Medical Center 36 - Al Fardan Medical With Northwestern Medicine 37- Raha Medical Center W.L.L. 38- Al Shefa Polyclinic D-Ring Road 39 - Planet Medical Center 40- Qatar Petroleum- Al Salata 41- Al Shefa Polyclinic - Al Kharaitiyat 42 - Aster Medical Center Plus 43- Wellcare Polyclinic 44- Tadawi Medical Center 45. Al Salam Medical Polyclinic - Ain Khalid 46. Al Salam Medical Polyclinic - Alkhaisa 47. Al Salam Medical Polyclinic - Muaither 48. Premium Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center - Doha 49. Millennium Medical Center 50. Aster Medical Center (Industrial Area) 51. Apollo Polyclinic - Qatar 52. Al Esraa Medical Center 53. Focus Medical Centre 54. The Medical Center - Qatar Airways 55. Al Salam Medical Polyclinic Center - Muaither 56. Alwehda Medical Medical Center- Al Rayyan Branch 57. Premium Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center - Doha 58. Dr. Hessa Al Buainain Medical Center - Al Jelaiah 59. Al-Hekma Medical Complex 60. Alsalam Medical Polyclinic Center - Seiliya Branch 61. Al Dafna Medical Center 62. SAC Polyclinic - Qatar Mall 63. The International Medical Center 64. City Medical Center 65. Reem Medical Center 66. Beauty Medical Center 67. Al Aqsa Medical Center 68. Al Safa Medical Polyclinic 69. Marbel Medical Center 70. Marbel Plus Medical CenterMENAFN19052021000063011010ID1102099595