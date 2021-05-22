Yemeni President: Prospects of Peace are Possible Despite Huge Challenges

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, May 22, 2021, SPA -- Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi has stressed that prospects for peace are possible despite the complicated circumstances his war-torn country is gaining through. Hadi's remarks came during a recent meeting in Riyadh with the outgoing US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Henzel during which he voiced appreciation for the diplomat's efforts to achieve peace in Yemen despite all the challenges. Hadi was quoted by the Yemen News Agency as saying that the Yemeni people are looking forward for the peace efforts of the UN and Washington's envoys, underlying the Yemenis'' rejection of replication the Iran model in his country. The president also noted that his government is looking forward to peace and dialogue on the basis of the relevant international conventions that can put an end to war and alleviate the burdens of the Yemeni people. --SPA 14:02 LOCAL TIME 11:02 GMT 0008 MENAFN22052021000078011016ID1102115495