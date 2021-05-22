Yemeni Foreign Minister: Iran-backed Houthi Militia is Major Obstacle to Achieving Peace

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, May 22, 2021, SPA -- Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak has accused the Iran-backed Houthi militia of serving Tehran agenda and obstructing all genuine efforts to achieve peace. During a meeting in Riyadh with a delegation from the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), headed by MENA Director, Romain Grandjean, the Yemeni Foreign Minister pointed out that the Houthi militia's escalation and continued attacks on Yemen's Marib and their stubborn position according to Iranian agenda are the major obstacle to achieving peace and stability. The minister also renewed Yemeni government's commitment to the peace track and its support to efforts seeking comprehensive and sustainable peaceful solution to ongoing conflict on the basis of the three main references, voicing in this regard the Swiss-based HD's efforts in encouraging and facilitating dialogue among warring parties. According to the Yemen News Agency (Saba), Bin Mubarak has stressed that a common objective of the Yemeni government and the international community is to end the war and achieve peace. During a separate meeting with Sweden's Special Envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby in Riyadh, he appreciated the Swedish government's efforts to solve this crisis. The Yemeni minister also urged the international community to exert more efforts in order to end the Iran-backed Houthi militia's attacks on Marib and allow access of the UN technical teams to the Safer oil tanker. For his part, the Swedish envoy reiterated his country's support to Yemen and to all efforts to achieve peace and security. --SPA 14:29 LOCAL TIME 11:29 GMT 0011 MENAFN22052021000078011016ID1102115493