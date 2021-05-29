(MENAFN - NewsBytes)2021 French Open, 2021 French Open news, 2021 French Open men's singles, 2021 French Open men's singles contenders, Top contenders for the 2021 French Open men's singles, Tennis news, French Open, Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal, Rafael Nadal 2021 French Open, Rafael Nadal news, Novak Djokovic, Novak Djokovic news, Novak Djokovic 2021 French Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev"> type="application/ld+json">{"@context":"https:\/\/schema.org","@type":"NewsArticle","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/sports\/2021-french-open-the-top-men-s-singles-contenders\/story"},"isPartOf":{"@type":"CreativeWork","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com"},"inLanguage":"en","headline":"2021 French Open: Presenting the top men's singles contenders | NewsBytes","description":"The 2021 French Open is set to start from May 30 onwards at Roland Garros","keywords":"2021 French Open, 2021 French Open news, 2021 French Open men's singles, 2021 French Open men's singles contenders, Top contenders for the 2021 French Open men's singles, Tennis news, French Open, Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal, Rafael Nadal 2021 French Open, Rafael Nadal news, Novak Djokovic, Novak Djokovic news, Novak Djokovic 2021 French Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev","articleSection":"Sports News","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/sports\/2021-french-open-the-top-men-s-singles-contenders\/story","image":["https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l147_19431622275127.jpg","https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/147_19431622275127.jpg"],"datePublished":"2021-05-29T13:36:37+0530","dateModified":"2021-05-29T13:36:37+0530","articleBody":"The 2021 French Open is set to start from May 30 onwards at Roland Garros. Notably, 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal enters the tournament as the clear favorite. The defending champion is also aiming to lift his 14th Roland Garros title. However, Novak Djokovic will be Nadal's main rival for the trophy. What about the other top players? We highlight the key contenders. The veteran Rafa has won the French Open between 2005-2008, 2010-2014, and 2017-2020. Nadal can win a fifth successive French Open title for the second time in his illustrious career. He has a win-loss record of 100-2 at Roland Garros. Despite losses to Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in Monte Carlo and Madrid, Nadal recently beat Djokovic to win the Italian Open title. World number one Djokovic is a four-time finalist at the Roland Garros, besides winning the tournament once in 2016. The Serbian ace has a 74-15 record here. Djokovic is Nadal's main threat and the former will be keen to use the recent loss against Nadal to better himself. The 2021 French Open draw sees Nadal, Djokovic, and Roger Federer in the same half. Dominic Thiem is a superb customer on clay and he could be an able challenger. He is a two-time finalist at the Roland Garros (2018, 2019), losing on both occasions to Rafa. The 2020 US Open winner needs to find his momentum quickly. He suffered two successive round of 16 defeats in Rome and Lyon and is yet to win a title this year. World number 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas had reached the semis here at Roland Garros in the 2020 event. The 22-year-old Greek international, who has won five career titles, has a 9-4 win-loss record here. Tsitsipas has enjoyed an impressive build-up, winning the title in Lyon after making three finals during the clay-court swing. He also pushed Nadal to three sets in Rome. 24-year-old Alexander Zverev is another contender for the 2021 French Open title. The German sensation has won 15 career titles and has a win-loss record of 13-5 at the Roland Garros. Notably, he has made two quarter-finals appearances here. Notably, Zverev won the Madrid Open this year. He is drawn to the opposite side of the big three. ","author":{"@type":"Person","name":"Rajdeep Saha","sameAs":["https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/author\/rajdeep\/147","https:\/\/twitter.com\/Journalist_RD","https:\/\/www.linkedin.com\/in\/rajdeep-saha-9225434b\/ "]},"publisher":{"@type":"NewsMediaOrganization","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/newsbytesGoogle.png","width":202,"height":60,"associatedMedia":{"@type":"imageObject","url":"https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l147_19431622275127.jpg","caption":"2021 French Open: Presenting the top men's singles contenders | NewsBytes","description":"2021 French Open: Presenting the top men's singles contenders | NewsBytes","width":1440,"height":810MENAFN29052021000165011035ID1102168353