New York relaxes COVID-19 restrictions after reaching 70 percent vaccination rate

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 17 (KUNA) -- New York State lifted most coronavirus restrictions after vaccinating over 70 percent of adults.The state had recorded the lowest infection cases last week, with 0.41 percent positive cases, down by 7.9 percent compared to last January, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.The crisis is not over yet but it is close enough to returning to normal, with re-opening economic activities, as well as vaccinating over 11.1 with the first dose and about 9.8 with both doses, he added.The state will end social distancing measures and COVID-19 tests, however, people are still required to wear masks in public transportation, schools and hospitals, said Cuomo.New York, where about 20 million people live, was an epicenter for the coronavirus in 2020, with over 42,000 deaths. (end) asf.ag MENAFN17062021000071011013ID1102297223