Mall of Qatar welcomes more visitors as COVID-19 restrictions are further eased

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Mall of Qatar welcomed families and children under 12 years, according to the government guidelines of the second phase of gradual lifting of restrictions imposed for the containment of COVID-19. The Mall welcomes visitors and shoppers at all stores and entertainment facilities while fully adhering to the precautionary measures that ensure their safety. According to the second phase of the gradual lifting of restrictions, the Mall of Qatar welcomes visitors with Ehtiraz green code at a capacity of 50%. At the same time, children under 12 can enter the Mall now. Visitors, including families and children, can now enjoy tasty meals in the surrounding restaurants of the Oasis while watching the Euro Cup matches on giant 360-degree screens for an exciting and memorable experience. The football matches are broadcasted live until the final on July 11. The food court is ready to receive diners again with 30% of its capacity and provides pick-up and delivery services. Indoor dining in the restaurants and cafes inside the Mall is limited to vaccinated people at a capacity of 30%. In comparison, restaurants with outdoor dining areas can accommodate visitors at 50% capacity. Only vaccinated people are allowed to enter the entertainment facilities and centers at a capacity of 20%, while cinema theaters welcome vaccinated people at 30% of their actual ability. While Praying rooms are open again with strict hygiene procedures, fitting rooms in the stores will remain closed in this phase. Emile Sarkis, General Manager of Mall of Qatar, said, ''We are delighted to receive the families with their younger children again. At Mall of Qatar, we are completely ready to offer them a memorable and safe experience, with several offers and deals in the stores. Our priority is always to provide them with the best customer service that exceeds their expectations. In addition, we would like to thank all the ministries and authorities who worked hard to secure the continuation of business and at the same time maintain the community health and safety."