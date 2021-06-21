Vaccinated fans will be back at Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Fans will be back at this year’s season-ending Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. Tickets have gone on sale but fans need to be vaccinated and 12 years of age and above. At a virtual launch show held on Monday, Saif Al Noaimi, Acting CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, announced that the Yas Marina Circuit will welcome fans back from December 9 to 12. ''We are really excited and very proud to be able to welcome spectators back in our grandstands.” Last year’s grand prix was held without fans because of the challenging situation. ''We wouldn’t be in a position right now to be able to talk about fans returning to grandstands if it wasn’t for the efforts of everyone over the last 14 months. The authorities, our leadership, the frontline heroes, who have sacrificed so much for us to be able to welcome fans over. We have demonstrated our ability (last year) to be able to deliver an event safely. And we look forward to filling up some grandstands this year.” The tickets have gone on sale through the official website but with a limited capacity of 30 per cent. ''So, tickets are going to be limited. We urge people to purchase tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment of not having a seat available,” said Al Noaimi and added there will be four days of activities on and off-track entertainment with innovative offerings, including Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the Etihad Park. Changes in track layout to enhance racing Al Noaimi is hoping the enticing battle between challenger Max Verstappen (131 points) and world champion Lewis Hamilton (119 points) will get decided at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. ''It’s playing out to be a very exciting season so far. Great battles are taking place in both the driver and the constructor championships. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both exchanged leads in the championship so far. We are really excited to see the close battle and wheel-to-wheel racing coming all the way to Abu Dhabi.” Al Noaimi revealed that organisers are working on improving the racing this year with changes to the track, which will result in close wheel-to-wheel racing, more overtaking opportunities and fast flowing race. ''We have been listening to our spectators, fans, drivers, Formula One and the FIA, and we have been working on making some exciting changes this year to the layout of the track. So, we will be undergoing some modifications to the track over the summer in time for this edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. We are really looking forward to seeing some overtaking in action. And hopefully the championship will come down to the wire and be determined here in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.” Mohamed Al Zaabi, CEO, Miral, noted: ''We will have special offers and packages for our Formula One ticket holders. So that they can celebrate a full weekend on the island.” Amina Taher, vice president, brand marketing and sponsorship, Etihad Airways, added: ''We miss the F1 fans and we can’t wait to bring everyone back to our home in Abu Dhabi. We have so much to offer.” Click/tap here to subscribe to Khaleej Times news alerts on Telegram. MENAFN21062021000049011007ID1102318845