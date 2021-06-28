ICC T20 World Cup to be shifted to UAE: BCCI

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) The ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year is being shifted to the UAE. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed the development to PTI on Monday. This has happened owing to the health safety concerns posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The T20 World Cup is to be held in October-November. Here are the key details. In this article T20 WC to start from November 17 onwards Details are being chalked out, says Ganguly UAE will host the remainder of IPL 2021 season T20 WC: BCCI had retained hosting rights regardless of venue World T20 T20 WC to start from November 17 onwards The ICC T20 World Cup is set to start from October 17 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Recently, ESPNcricinfo had reported that the 16-team tournament will take place right after the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the UAE itself. Notably, the T20 World Cup final will be held on November 14. Quote Details are being chalked out, says Ganguly BCCI boss Ganguly said that the ICC has been intimated in terms of shifting the event to the UAE. "We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out." IPL UAE will host the remainder of IPL 2021 season Ahead of the T20 WC, the UAE will be hosting the remainder of the IPL 2021 season which was suspended midway in May. Last month, the BCCI had decided the same in its Special General Meeting. The IPL is set to start from September 19 onwards , with the final taking place on October 15. Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi will host the remaining matches. Information T20 WC: BCCI had retained hosting rights regardless of venue Earlier in June, the ICC said that a final decision on the venue for the T20 World Cup will be taken later this month. The governing body also clarified that the BCCI will retain the hosting rights regardless of the venue. MENAFN28062021000165011035ID1102355192