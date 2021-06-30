Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal dies due to cardiac arrest

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Actress Mandira Bedi's husband filmmaker/producer Raj Kaushal passed away this morning. Director Onir shared the news first on social media. Later, actor Rohit Roy and other members of the fraternity also confirmed the same. Reportedly, the 49-year-old died at 4:30 am on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife Bedi, and two children, son Vir, and daughter Tara. In this article Entertainment industry took to social media to mourn the loss Gone too soon, writes director Onir Bedi-Kaushal had hosted an intimate get-together on Sunday Karanvir Bohra sent 'strength' to Bedi and family Chaudhary was the first to reach the Bedi household 'We need to live life and live it every day' The couple got married after dating for almost three years Condolences Entertainment industry took to social media to mourn the loss Filmmaker Onir wrote, "Gone too soon... Very Sad... Prayers for his soul." He remembered Kaushal as being one of those few who believed in his vision for the film My Brother...Nikhil. Notably, Kaushal had produced the venture. Many artists like Rachel White , Karan Jotwani expressed shock at this development in their comments. TV/film personality Roshan Abbas penned "I will miss you terribly," on Twitter. Twitter Post Gone too soon, writes director Onir Information Bedi-Kaushal had hosted an intimate get-together on Sunday Speaking to The Indian Express , Roy said Kaushal was at home, but by the time his family could get any help, it was too late. A TOI report said Bedi and Kaushal had hosted a get-together just this Sunday. This cozy meet was attended by their close friends, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Chaudhary, and his wife, Samita Bangargi. Instagram Post Karanvir Bohra sent 'strength' to Bedi and family Instagram post A post shared by karanvirbohra on June 30, 2021 at 12:23 pm IST Details Chaudhary was the first to reach the Bedi household Kaushal's last rites were held at the Dadar Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai, which was attended by several from the industry. Ronit Roy was seen consoling Bedi, while Chaudhary was the first one to arrive at their house. Dhupia , who was at the recent get-together, shared a group picture. "Raj, we took this picture to create more memories..can't believe you aren't with us anymore." Quote 'We need to live life and live it every day' Dino Morea, who debuted with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, was deeply saddened. "I was supposed to meet him last week and I couldn't because I wasn't feeling well... We need to live life and live it every day... I'm at a loss for words." About The couple got married after dating for almost three years Bedi and Kaushal got married in February 1999, after dating for almost three years. They were blessed with a boy after 12 years of marriage, and adopted a daughter last July. Apart from being a producer, Kaushal had also directed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Ladoo and Anthony Kaun Hai. He also had started an advertising agency in 1998. MENAFN30062021000165011035ID1102368098