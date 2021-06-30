Dino Morea on Raj Kaushal’s demise

Mandira Bedi lost her husband, Raj Kaushal, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest early morning on Wednesday. Raj had launched Dino Morea in Bollywood in 1999 and over the years they continued to share a warm friendship. Brimming with emotions and grief, Dino told ETimes, “This is so sad. I was supposed to meet him last week and I couldn't because I was not feeling well. He was such a great guy and it is sad that such a thing happened, he is so young and he had a heart attack this morning at 4:30. Just makes us wonder, we need to live life and live it every day. This is so sad, I am at a loss for words.”