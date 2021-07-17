Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is expected to give a deposition Saturday, faced calls to resign following a flurry of accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct.Full Article
Sexual harassment probe: New York Governor Cuomo to be deposed - NYT
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
Tamworth Herald
The New York governor is to be questioned over sexual harassment claims that threaten his career.
-
Cuomo faces questioning, other fallout from harassment probe
Japan Today
-
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment probe
USATODAY.com
-
Andrew Cuomo is set to be questioned by New York prosecutors over sexual-harassment allegations this weekend, reports say
Business Insider
-
Gov. Cuomo To Be Questioned on Sexual Harassment Allegations by NY AG This Weekend: Report
Mediaite
More coverage
Gov. Cuomo To Be Questioned In Sexual Harassment Inquiry
CBS 2 New York
Sources tell CBS2 Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators from the New York State Attorney General's..
-
Gov. Cuomo to Be Questioned in Sexual Harassment Probe
Newsmax
-
Cuomo will face questions from investigators this weekend related to sexual harassment scandal
FOXNews.com
-
Sources: Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Be Questioned Saturday In Sexual Harassment Inquiry
CBS 2
-
Gov. Cuomo to be interviewed Saturday by NY AG's office in sexual harassment probe: report
PIX 11