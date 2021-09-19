Australia ditched the 2016 deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, a move which infuriated France.Full Article
Australia PM understands France's 'disappointment' over submarine deal
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron will speak in the coming days with President Joe Biden in what will be their first contact..
New Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has defended the UK's "hard-headed" security pact with the US and Australia, amid a deepening..
