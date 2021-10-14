The death toll was the worst of any attack in Norway since 2011, when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people.Full Article
Danish man kills five in bow and arrow attacks in Norway
A man armed with a bow and arrow killed five people and wounded two others in a series of attacks in the Norwegian town of..
Five people have been killed and others - including an off-duty police officer - were injured in a series of bow and arrow attacks..
