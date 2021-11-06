Fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital kills at least 99

The death toll currently stands at 99 with more than 100 casualties being treated in hospitals and clinics across the capital.Full Article
The explosion occurred after a large crowd had gathered to collect leaking fuel after a bus collided with the tanker late on..
The explosion, in the capital, Freetown, happened as large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel. The tanker was earlier damaged..