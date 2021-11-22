India - Ferrari Daytona SP3, with a 6.5-liter V12 engine, goes official

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) As the latest addition to its Icona model series, Italian automaker Ferrari has revealed its Daytona SP3 supercar. Its production is limited to just 599 units. The premium four-wheeler has an aggressive aerodynamic design and a driver-oriented 2-seater cabin. Under the hood, it is powered by a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated V12 engine and attains a top-speed of 340km/h. Here are more details. Takeaways Why does this story matter? Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the brand's most powerful pure-combustion car and pays tribute to the 330 P3, 330 P4, and 512 S racers of the 1960s. The ultra-premium vehicle is road-legal everywhere and its deliveries will commence in late 2022. The four-wheeler's head-turning looks and excellent performance should attract buyers who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity. Exteriors The car has a wrap-around windshield and twin exhaust tips The Ferrari Daytona SP3 flaunts a low-set wrap-around windshield, a sculpted hood with vents, a moving panel in the front bumper's center, sleek headlights, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, butterfly doors, and designer wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. A full-width taillight and dual exhausts grace the rear. The car weighs only 1,485kg. Interiors The vehicle gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and two seats The Ferrari Daytona SP3 has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring seats with a wrap-around design, a blacked-out dashboard with 'Daytona SP3' lettering, blue upholstery, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke, flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The car also houses a digital instrument cluster and multiple airbags for ensuring the safety of the passengers. Performance It is fueled by an 840hp, 6.5-liter engine Ferrari Daytona SP3 runs on a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that makes 840hp/697Nm and is linked to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.85 seconds and hits a top-speed of 340km/h. A modified intake and exhaust, lighter crankshaft, reduced-friction piston pins, lightweight titanium connecting rods, and the brand's Dynamic Enhancer function ensure better performance. Information Ferrari Daytona SP3: Pricing and availability In Europe, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 carries a price-tag of –2 million (roughly Rs. 16.77 crore) and the owners of SP1 and SP2 models will get priority when buying this limited-run model. The deliveries will start in late 2022. MENAFN22112021000165011035ID1103226475