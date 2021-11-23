UAE - Read Everything You Should Know About DNS Hosting Here

(MENAFN - The Arabian Post) The Domain Name System or DNS is a key componet in the Internet landscape, and it helps connect the domain names with the web servers, thereby controlling traffic on the web. DNS hosting service is offered by a registrar if you want to use your domain name for both website and email. Being a service managing DNS servers, DNS hosting is usually provided along with registration. When it comes to DNS hosting, it is provided as an add-on service or included in the web hosting service. With the more reliable and faster DNS servers, your website obtains extra performance benefits like guaranteed speed, security measures, and redundancy depending on the service level agreement (SLA). There are domain registration companies that offer both standard and premium DNS service with different SLA and configurations suitable for individuals and businesses. Know what is DNS and how it works? DNS is the Internet version of the phonebook, which converts the human-friendly and easy-to-read domain names into computer-readable series of numbers or IP addresses. Computers communicate using a group of numbers, for which they need DNS to convert the domain names, which people enter on the browser, into the Internet Protocol numbers to identify them. It is difficult to remember and type an IP address, and therefore, this computer-readable IP address is converted to the human-readable name. The purpose of DNS is to automatically match the domain names to IP numbers. It is essential to know how DNS works. DNS connects the URL that you enter to the IP address of the original server. The process entails a DNS recursor trying to figure out the original IP address by querying numerous name servers, which is called DNS name resolution. Mapping each name to the respective IP address is called a DNS record. You can find different types of records like A, MX, CNAME, AAAA and TXT. What is DNS Hosting? When someone types in a domain or website address on the Internet, he or she gets access to the specific website, for the DNS server maps the name with the relevant IP address. DNS hosting is providing DNS resolution services, which can be static or dynamic services. For DNS hosting, you need to approach domain name registrars, which generally use a backend server to perform common DNS functions such as domain lookup and translation and DNS forwarding. There are several web hosting providers that offer free and premium DNS hosting service. Unlike free DNS hosting, the premium one is known for speed and reliability. However, you can increase your website's performance through free DNS hosting, which helps route the site traffic to the nearby Anycast DNS server on the network. Through this, you can ensure high reliability and no risk of failure. Premium DNS hosting offers advanced security features when your website is under distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Such a hosting plan also reduces any possibility of downtime. For a startup or small business, which does not expect much traffic, free DNS hosting service is better. Once your business grows, you get a lot of traffic to your website. This will ask for better website experience, higher reliability and availability, and more advanced security, which premium DNS hosting can give. You can have the best DNS hosting plan if you engage a good hosting service provider for your website.MENAFN23112021000152002308ID1103237883