Jordan sees 26 COVID-19 fatalities, 4, 534 new cases Wednesday-MoH

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)- The Ministry of Health announced 26 Covid-19 fatalities and 4, 534 new cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11,429 and the caseload to 928,256.To date, there are currently 44,810 cases countrywide, according to the media statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.The statement added that the number of patients who were admitted to hospitals today stood at 186, while 134 cases have recovered and discharged.According to the briefing, the total number of recoveries recorded Wednesday, whether at hospitals or at home, stood at 2, 596 bringing the total to 872,017 since the outbreak began.Moreover, the number of Covid-19 patients still receiving treatment at hospitals countrywide has reached 961.The statement also indicated that occupancy of ICU beds in the northern, central and southern regions, has reached 48%, 41%, and 20%, respectively.With regard to testing, 49,281 tests were conducted Wednesday, 9.20 per cent of which were positive.Since March 2020, the total number of tests administered has increased to 11,889,329, the joint statement noted.The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,100,375 and 3,703,946 have received their second shot.