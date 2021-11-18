Jordan registers 19 COVID-19 related deaths, 3739 infections on Thursday

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra)-- 19 new deaths and 3739 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Jordan on Thursday.With today's fatalities and infections, the caseload and death toll from the disease have increased to 11,310 and 905,738 respectively, since the outbreak began in March of 2020, according to the Ministry of Health daily brief.The number of cases that required admission to hospitals today stood at 138, while 97 cases have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.On the capacity of hospitals in the Kingdom, the brief said that the occupancy rate of isolation beds in the northern region was at 24 per cent, intensive care beds 40 per cent and ventilators 19 per cent.In the Central region, isolation beds were at an occupancy rate of 19 per cent, ICU beds at 39 per cent and ventilators 13 per cent, it said.In the south, it added, the occupancy rate of isolation beds reached 14 per cent, ICU beds 13 per cent and ventilators 15 per cent.It said that 46,526 PCR tests were collected today, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the start of the pandemic to 11,642,718, and that the positivity rate today was about 8.04 per cent.MENAFN18112021000117011021ID1103201364