India - 'Good Luck Sakhi' to 'Vaashi': Upcoming projects of Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is a promising young star who has successfully established herself as one of the bankable actresses in the South Indian film industry. This naturally means that her diary is full of interesting projects. Last seen in Annaatthe playing the sister to Tamil megastar Rajinikanth 's character, Suresh will be seen in many upcoming films, like Mohanlal's Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Number 1 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham': This Mohanlal-starrer is releasing in six days Priyadarshan -directed Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham or Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is releasing in six days. After a lot of dillydally, makers have finally decided to give this giant of a film a theatrical outing, as it deserves. Interestingly, this epic drama is the 30th collaboration between Mohanlal and Priyadarshan. The Malayalam film also stars Suniel Shetty as one of the warriors. Number 2 'Good Luck Sakhi': Catch Suresh in a shooter's avatar Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor , will narrate the story of a girl who is infamous for bringing bad luck to people who stay in her vicinity. One day she decides to change everything and enrols herself for rifle shooting. The sports-based comedy will release on December 10, the same day as Bollywood films Velle and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Number 3 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': Her first with superstar Mahesh Babu Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the first collaboration between Suresh and Mahesh Babu , who is the film's co-producer. Directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram Petla, the action-comedy also stars Vennela Kishore. The movie that captures the beautiful locales of Spain has music by S Thaman (Kick, Naayak). The film's teaser was released on Babu's birthday and was appreciated a lot. It releases on April 1. Number 4 'Vaashi': Suresh's film with Tovino Thomas is also there In January, Vaashi ( means stubborn in Malayalam) was announced by Mohanlal . The film stars the National Award winning actress and Tovino Thomas. Interestingly, Suresh shared that the film was in the planning since years. Produced by her father G Suresh Kumar, the movie is being directed by debutant Vishnu G Raghav. Apparently, it's about conflicts between a couple due to their stubborn nature.