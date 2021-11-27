India - What can Manchester United get from German manager Ralf Rangnick?

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) German manager Ralf Rangnick is closing in on a move to Manchester United as their interim manager for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The 63-year-old Rangnick is set to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was recently sacked by the Premier League club. After his initial six-month spell at United as manager, Rangnick will work as a consultant for two more years. Takeaways Why does this story matter? Rangnick has advocated 'Gegenpressing' style of football. Fellow German managers such as Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Julian Nagelsmann have followed Rangnick closely to popularize the philosophy. Rangnick has bundles of experience and is a proper coach, picking up teams up the ladder from nowhere in Germany. He was the best available for a short-term role as manager and United grasped the same. Philosphy What is Rangnick's philosophy? Rangnick thrives in details and tactical aspects of the game. His intense style of pressing was something we witnessed Klopp doing a lot during his Borussia Dortmund days. The approach requires high intensity pressing in order to keep pressure on the opponent and win the ball back quickly. This is also linked with tight marking in defence in order to neutralize counter-attacks. Analysis How can United improve under Rangnick? Rangnick can stabilize United as a team, something that went missing under Solskjaer this season. The German can help players learn a lot of the game and under him they will be a side pressing a lot. Things will be direct and we can see a lot of energy and running. Also, players can expect their positional play improve under Rangnick. Structure There will be a new structure at United Rangnick agreed to join United as the club met his demands of getting a prominent role in the board. With Rangnick there, a lot of aspects outside the pitch will also change. He will play a key role as to who will United get as their permanent boss. Also, there will be a structure in place, something several clubs under Rangnick have enjoyed. Career A look at Rangnick's managerial career Rangnick started his career as the manager of VFB Stuttgart II in 1985. He managed SSV Reutlingen 05 next from July 1995 to December 1996. He took over at Ulm 1846 (January 1997 to March 1999) before managing Stuttgart, Hannover 96, Schalke (two spells), Hoffenheim, and RB Leipzig (two spells). In 722 games managed, Rangnick has a win percentage of 47.78. Klopp Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, says Klopp Liverpool manager Klopp shared his views on Rangnick. 'Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, that's how it is, to Manchester United,' he told Sky Sports. 'Ralf is obviously a really experienced manager. He built most famously two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig,' Klopp added. MENAFN27112021000165011035ID1103259506