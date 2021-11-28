India - Davis Cup, Novak Djokovic powers Serbia to victory: Key stats

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) World number one, Novak Djokovic , powered Serbia to victory at the Davis Cup, beating Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2. His win helped Serbia defeat Austria 3-0 in Group F. Earlier, Dusan Lajovic won the first men's singles match against Austria's Gerald Melzer. Serbia are now a victory away from entering the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup. Here are the key stats. Takeaways Why does this story matter? Serbia have pinned their hopes on Djokovic for the Davis Cup title. They won their only title in 2010, defeating France. Djokovic has been in sublime form in the ongoing season. He won three Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, besides finishing as the runner-up at the US Open. Djokovic continued his run by earning a straight-set win against Dennis Novak. Information Most Davis Cup singles wins for Serbia Djokovic now holds the record for winning the most number of Davis Cup singles matches (35) by a Serbian. He overtook Janko Tipsarevic on the all-time list. Notably, Djokovic has not lost a Davis Cup singles rubber since 2011. Title Djokovic helped Serbia win the Davis Cup in 2010 Serbia have won the Davis Cup title only once (in 2010). They defeated France 3-2 in a dramatic final, having made a comeback from 1-2. Serbia became the 13th nation to win the Davis Cup. Interestingly, Djokovic scored two singles points for Serbia in the final, defeating Gilles Simon and Gael Monfils. Serbia haven't won another title ever since. Other matches Lajovic overcame Melzer in the opening match In the opening match, Lajovic defeated Melzer 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5 to give Serbia a 1-0 lead The World number 33 fired 29 winners in the match that lasted two hours and 42 minutes He converted his fourth match point to earn a crucial victory. In the doubles segment, Nikola Cacic and Filip Krajinovic overcame Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3. MENAFN28112021000165011035ID1103263139