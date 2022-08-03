US President Joe Biden to sign an executive order on Wednesday asking the health departments to consider the use of Medicaid funds when traveling out of state for abortions.Full Article
Biden's new abortion executive order could fund interstate trips
Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women..
