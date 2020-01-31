Gloria Luzier Get free pizza and deals for National Pizza Day at Papa John's, Pizza Hut and more Sunday #nationalpizza #deals… https://t.co/dgtEV38LfH 22 minutes ago

Angela Price RT @AnneArundelCC: Besides #CoffeeDay, #NationalPizzaDay is probably the best day of the year. Get some of that cheesy goodness in your lif… 33 minutes ago

Melissa Dooley Tomato Pie in the Sky! 40 Pizza Discounts, Deals and Freebies for National Pizza Day 2020 https://t.co/IH99LRfdme… https://t.co/RzaWfvLAwE 34 minutes ago

AACC Besides #CoffeeDay, #NationalPizzaDay is probably the best day of the year. Get some of that cheesy goodness in you… https://t.co/Bbga60bHhA 46 minutes ago

Evette Lewis RT @yofreesamples: Deals & Freebies For National Pizza Day 20202 - Yo! Free Samples https://t.co/C592ZEKIY5 https://t.co/wnkXy7IvKc 57 minutes ago

Dave Henderson Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Day @Thrillist https://t.co/rnXwjUekuL 1 hour ago

Adirondack Worm Farm Today is national pizza day. You know you can't recycle the box because of the grease, but you can compost it!… https://t.co/uaBKSOedXs 1 hour ago