Fatal collision near Belowda, Roche, Cornwall

Police were called to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision involving two cars and a motorbike on the B3274 near Belowda, Roche, Cornwall, on an overbridge across the A30, at around 6.40pm on Thursday 10 June.



The collision involved a silver Toyota Yaris, a white Piaggio 125 scooter and a silver Mercedes ML270 and resulted in the scooter and the Mercedes being destroyed as a result of a fire which broke out.



Sadly, the motorcyclist, a 52-year-old local male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Officers from the Alliance’s Roads Policing Team attended and carried out a full investigation and they are working to establish the cause of the collision.



The fire and ambulance services also attended the scene.



A 22-year-old woman from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.



The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries.



Please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 0842 of Thursday 10 June.



