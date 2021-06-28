Dog and owner reunited, Perranporth

A dog reported as stolen from Perranporth has been reunited with her owner safe and well.



Nine-year-old Patterdale terrier Lola was unharmed and is now home after she was recovered by police in Essex.



Devon and Cornwall Police launched an investigation and issued an appeal for help find the pet after she went missing from the Twarnhayle Square area at around 1.30pm on Tuesday 8 June.



A 34-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of theft. He has been released on police bail until 8 July.



