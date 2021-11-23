Update on Norton Fitzwarren murder investigation
Inquiries continue today into the deaths of a man and a woman in Norton Fitzwarren on Sunday. A murder investigation led by the Major Crime Investigation Team was launched following the deaths at a property on Dragon Rise on Sunday evening. While formal identification has not yet taken place, the victims are believed to be […]