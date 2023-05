*Friday April 28, 2023*



A Kirklees man has been jailed for three years after pushing over and robbing a man in an incident in Birstall.



Craig Lamb ( 43) from Birstall was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on April 20 after being convicted of a robbery offence in February this year.



