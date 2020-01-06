Lynne Storry RT @LisaMei62: Interesting timing. Defense Secretary Esper's chief of staff resigns https://t.co/6ZaTsoPrDB #FoxNews 3 minutes ago

James Peluso @ByronYork @realDonaldTrump In the weeks before Christmas, five senior Pentagon officials resigned their posts for… https://t.co/vvB90xALi6 8 minutes ago

Jackie A Evans truthseeker anon RT @prayingmedic: Defense Secretary Esper's chief of staff resigns https://t.co/ZFBUvuzxoh 13 minutes ago

Ben Burgy RT @MSNBC: Defense Sec. Mark Esper's chief of staff, Eric Chewning, will leave the Defense Dept. at the end of the month, the Pentagon anno… 13 minutes ago

GenX🐨💧Mum🐻 RT @QBlueSkyQ: Defense Secretary Esper's chief of staff resigns - he's the sixth Pentagon official to quit within a month 👉Defense Secretar… 19 minutes ago

Gerhard Lückhoff RT @MrJones_tm: Defense Secretary Esper's chief of staff resigns 🤔 Interesting...it's almost like a bogus letter about the US leaving Iraq… 21 minutes ago

Desperate Times RT @astroehlein: US Defense Secretary splits with his commander-in-chief, saying the US military won't commit the war crimes Trump has thre… 32 minutes ago