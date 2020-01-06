|
Defense Secretary Esper's chief of staff resigns
|
|
Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Eric Chewning, the chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, is resigning and will be leaving his post at the end of January, the Defense Department announced Monday.
|
|
|
