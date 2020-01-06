Global  

Defense Secretary Esper's chief of staff resigns

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Eric Chewning, the chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, is resigning and will be leaving his post at the end of January, the Defense Department announced Monday.
News video: Defense Secretary Mark Esper's Chief Of Staff Departs

Defense Secretary Mark Esper's Chief Of Staff Departs 00:36

 A key staffer for Mark Esper is departing.

Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq [Video]Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq

Top Trump administration officials will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday. This includes the secretaries of state and defense, according to Reuters.com. The developments in Iraq and Iran after..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


No U.S. decision made to leave Iraq, says Defense Secretary Esper

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the United States has made “no decision” about withdrawing troops from Iraq amid heightened tensions...
Seattle Times

Saudi deputy defense minister met Esper, discussed ongoing military cooperation: tweet

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, said in a tweet on Tuesday he met U.S. Secretary of defense Mark Esper and discussed mutual...
Reuters

