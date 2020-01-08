Global  

U.S. court blocks Trump from enforcing 'public charge' immigration rule

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to set aside an injunction blocking the Trump administration from enforcing a rule that would withhold green cards from immigrants likely to require government assistance such as Medicaid or food stamps.
News video: U.S. Judge Halts Trump Administration 'Public Charge' Immigration Rule

U.S. Judge Halts Trump Administration 'Public Charge' Immigration Rule 01:18

 The &apos;public charge&apos; rule, unveiled last year, would make it harder for immigrants who are poor or need government aid to secure residency in the U.S.

Avenatti Enters Plea To New Nike Extortion Indictment [Video]Avenatti Enters Plea To New Nike Extortion Indictment

Reuters reports Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. He's been indicted for trying to extort as much as $25 million from Nike Inc, Avenatti allegedly threatened to go public with claims the..

DACA advocates hold a rally at the Idaho State Capitol to support dreamers [Video]DACA advocates hold a rally at the Idaho State Capitol to support dreamers

The United States Supreme Court is currently deciding on the future of DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after the Trump administration put together a plan to end DACA.

US judge keeps block on immigration 'public charge' rule

The Trump administration rule would make it more difficult for poor immigrants to attain United States residency.
Al Jazeera

Court refuses to greenlight Trump rule restricting immigration

The rule would make it easier for the government to reject visas and green cards from people officials determine rely — or will rely — on public benefits.
CBS News

