Cory Booker suspends 2020 presidential campaign

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Sen. Cory Booker has suspended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. 
Booker: Trump Impeachment Is Bad For Me [Video]Booker: Trump Impeachment Is Bad For Me

Sen. Cory Booker is dreading the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Booker said the trial and other pressing issues in Washington could deal a “big, big blow” to his presidential campaign. CNBC..

Booker Cancels Waterloo Event [Video]Booker Cancels Waterloo Event

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker has cancelled some campaign stops in Iowa due to the evolving situation with Iran. According to NE Iowa, Booker previously announced a three-day campaign swing through Iowa this..

Cory Booker drops out of US presidential race

Cory Booker has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, just weeks before the Iowa caucuses.
Booker: Impeachment trial could be ‘big blow’ to my campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Cory Booker said a looming impeachment trial and other pressing issues in Washington could deal a “big, big blow” to his Democratic...
