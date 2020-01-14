Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UK's Boris Johnson welcomes replacing Obama-era Iran nuclear agreement with 'Trump deal'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised interview Tuesday that he welcomed replacing the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal with a new agreement negotiated by President Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson: I don't want a war with Iran

Boris Johnson: I don't want a war with Iran 01:07

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, and says that he does not want a military conflict with Iran.

Recent related videos from verified sources

UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism' [Video]UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism (DRM) in the JCPOA nuclear deal over breaches of the agreement by Iran.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

PM on US-Iran tensions: 'Let's dial this down' [Video]PM on US-Iran tensions: 'Let's dial this down'

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Boris Johnson said he didn't want "a military conflict" in the region.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Replace Iran nuclear plan with 'Trump deal' – UK PM

Boris Johnson says the UK will support existing nuclear agreement until a replacement was found.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentJerusalem PostWorldNewsReuters

News24.com | ANALYSIS: With the US and Iran on the brink of war, the dangers of Trump's policy of going it alone become clear

The Trump administration has little option but to return to the Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran, though perhaps it could be somewhat modified to enable Trump to...
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.