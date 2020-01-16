Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew criticism Wednesday for handing out commemorative pens -- with her name on them -- after signing the resolution to transmit two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for trial. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend