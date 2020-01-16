Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew criticism Wednesday for handing out commemorative pens -- with her name on them -- after signing the resolution to transmit two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi-signed impeachment articles formally sent to Senate

Pelosi-signed impeachment articles formally sent to Senate 01:54

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the Trump impeachment articles at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday that were then formally delivered to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said they would be presented.

Recent related videos from verified sources

House Lawmakers Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To Senate [Video]House Lawmakers Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

The House of Representatives formally delivered two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, setting the stage for a trial to determine whether a president should be..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:16Published

House Delivers Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Senate [Video]House Delivers Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Senate

The House delivered two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday but were told to wait until Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate

In a dramatic procession across the U.S. Capitol, Democratic House leaders marched the formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the...
Denver Post

Souvenir Pens From Clinton’s Impeachment Had To Be Reprinted After Spelling Error

'Pelosi sharing pens to sign the articles of impeachment and smiling and posing for pictures'
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ppscslv

Business & Money Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles https://t.co/hSGI3OGBOK 1 minute ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles, if you know what i mean 2 minutes ago

LesleyLyon5

Lesley Lyon RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles https://t.co/i8… 3 minutes ago

moosemuffinn

MOOSE MUFFIN Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles… https://t.co/gywRRVw20B 4 minutes ago

newsandjava

News and Java Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles https://t.co/MGzdENt2Qf 8 minutes ago

hopefulseekr

Bill Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles https://t.co/XZ4yPAIthK 9 minutes ago

gpthomas10

Gerald Thomas Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles https://t.co/2WW7xrsuHa 12 minutes ago

Gval1209

Gval1701 RT @DrMartyFox: Prayerful Somber Pelosi Laughs & Giggles And Hands Out Celebratory Souvenir Pens To Her Comrades While Signing Her Uncon… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.