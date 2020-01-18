Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rod Rosenstein says he made call to release Strzok-Page texts

Politico Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Peter Strzok and Lisa Page filed separate lawsuits against the Justice Department last year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rhiles2760

Rob#NotMyPresident RT @CraigRozniecki: "Rod Rosenstein says he made call to release Strzok-Page texts" - https://t.co/YLPK42YpSU 39 seconds ago

SunnyDays024

Sunny Days 🌞 RT @RKJ65: In case you needed more proof that @RodRosenstein isn't such a good guy. Rod Rosenstein says he made call to release Strzok-Pag… 46 seconds ago

nicobintell

Nicole S So... about those leakers? Rod Rosenstein says he made call to release Strzok-Page texts https://t.co/sgs2gl0TyL 3 minutes ago

CraigRozniecki

Craig Rozniecki "Rod Rosenstein says he made call to release Strzok-Page texts" - https://t.co/YLPK42YpSU 3 minutes ago

TekStol

#BlueWave2020 🌊🇺🇸🗽#VoteBlue2020 #Resist⚖️🇺🇸 RT @HeideggerFan: “Rod Rosenstein says he made call to release Strzok-Page texts” Anyone still have a drop of respect for this guy? https… 3 minutes ago

LarryVNN

Laurance Allen Rod Rosenstein says he made call to release Strzok-Page texts https://t.co/cBDMSlSNqd via @politico 5 minutes ago

ghosthunter58

Linda Porter RT @mog7546: ROD STARTED BOGUS MEDIA FRENZY #Rosenstein says he MADE CALL TO RELEASE #Strzok-#Page texts Despite the litigation, until Fr… 5 minutes ago

nosetu33

Robert Gonzalez Rod Rosenstein says he made call to release Strzok-Page texts - POLITICO https://t.co/SKTFsCSpSc 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.