A Dermatologist On Ayanna Pressley's Alopecia

NPR Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dr. Crystal Aguh, a dermatologist at Johns Hopkins University, about Rep. Ayanna Pressley's recent announcement that she has alopecia.
News video: What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition

What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition 03:31

 Dr. Mallika Marshall explains what alopecia is after Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed her condition.

Ayanna Pressley opens up about living with alopecia

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., revealed in a video released Thursday that she has a condition called alopecia and is now bald. “This is about acceptance,”...
Seattle Times Also reported by •MediaiteUSATODAY.com

