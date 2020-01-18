Global  

White House Responds To Senate Impeachment Trial Summons

NPR Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The response is a formal part of the process in the impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday. It marks the first time the president has outlined a legal case for his acquittal.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses

Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses 02:35

 House Impeachment Manager and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) delivers a blistering critique of the arguments offered by President Trump’s defense team.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dems asking 'remove a president, tear up the ballots': Trump's defense team [Video]Dems asking 'remove a president, tear up the ballots': Trump's defense team

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the head of the President Trump&apos;s defense team at his impeachment trial, told Senators on Saturday they would be denying voters their right to give their..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer [Video]'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president's counsel inadvertently 'made a really compelling case for why the Senate should call witnesses and documents" and House impeachment manager..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White House broke law on Ukraine aid, watchdog says as Senate starts impeachment procedures

The U.S. Senate opens its historic proceedings against President Donald Trump on Thursday with a formal reading of the articles of impeachment by House...
CBC.ca

Trump’s lawyers accuse the House of trying to overturn the 2016 election

Trump’s lawyers accuse the House of trying to overturn the 2016 electionWASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal team on Saturday accused the House of a “brazen and unlawful attempt” to overturn the 2016 election in a...
WorldNews Also reported by •MediaiteReuters

