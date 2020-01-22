Global  

Polls show Bernie Sanders with tight lead in New Hampshire

CBS News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
"With three weeks to go until the New Hampshire Democratic primary, polls show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leading in the state. Politico reporter Trent Spiner spoke to CBSN's ""Red & Blue"" about the state of the race in New Hampshire.
'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders [Video]'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Keller @ Large: What Warren-Sanders Dustup Means For New Hampshire Primary [Video]Keller @ Large: What Warren-Sanders Dustup Means For New Hampshire Primary

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller is joined by Boston Globe presidential campaign reporter James Pindell.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:25Published


CNN’s Chris Cillizza Doubles Down on Bernie Sanders Criticism: ‘Elizabeth Warren is On the Record Saying This Happened’

During a Wednesday morning appearance on New Day, CNN Political Analyst Chris Cillizza did nothing to disabuse the widely held belief among Bernie Sanders’...
Mediaite

In tight race, new polls show Biden on top in Iowa, New Hampshire

Two opinion polls from the states holding the first presidential nominating contests brought good news on Monday for former Vice President Joe Biden in his bid...
Reuters

