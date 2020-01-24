Global  

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: 'I Have Defended Every State Department Official'

NPR Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
When asked if he owes ousted diplomat Marie Yovanovitch an apology, Secretary of State Pompeo tells All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly, "I have defended every state department official."
News video: Pompeo looking forward to meeting Venezuela's Guaido

Pompeo looking forward to meeting Venezuela's Guaido 01:20

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he looks forward to meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday in Bogota at a regional counter-terrorism conference. Freddie Joyner reports.

US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case [Video]US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request for US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo speaks in Bushnell [Video]U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo speaks in Bushnell

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo speaks in Bushnell

Briefing of KUNA main news for Friday until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON -- A senior State Department official reveals that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss US p...
MENAFN.com

U.S. State Department to determine if Yovanovitch was under threat - Pompeo

The U.S. State Department will do everything it needs to do to determine if former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was under threat in Ukraine, Secretary of...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

