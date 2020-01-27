Global  

White House impeachment team weighs in on Bolton claims

CBS News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
In an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, a group of impeachment defense surrogates questioned a report that found President Trump wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine until officials there looked into his political rivals. O'Donnell spoke to Representatives Mark Meadows, Doug Collins, Elise Stefanik and Debbie Lesko.
Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

 In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

In his first public remarks after being acquitted by the Senate, the president took a victory lap, praising individual Republican lawmakers, applauding his defense team, and defending his conduct from..

John Legend and Bette Midler were among the celebrities reacting on Thursday as the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell spoke to four impeachment defense surrogates, Representatives Mark Meadows, Doug Collins, Elise Stefanik and Debbie...
The House impeachment managers said Bolton's reported claims directly contradict key elements of Trump's defense.
